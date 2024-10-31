Members of Philadelphia’s largest city workers union vote to authorize strike
The more than 9,000 city employees represented by AFSCME District Council 33 have been working without a contract since July.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Members of Philadelphia’s largest city workers union voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday afternoon.
The more than 9,000 city employees represented by AFSCME District Council 33 have been working without a contract since July.
“Give us a fair contract, what we rightfully deserve,” said Jeff Bemiss, an industrial process mechanic for the Philadelphia Water Department.
“We need two jobs to make ends meet. We got mortgages, car notes. We got children,” added Philadelphia Water Department Data Support Clerk Tanya Ray. “We’re essential employees. Nothing moves without us.”
Chopper 6 was overhead as roughly 1,000 union members stood in solidarity outside Philadelphia City Hall.
Greg Boulware, who is the union’s president, says he asked Mayor Parker for higher wages, better benefits and relaxed residency protocols.
“Our people are the working poor of Philadelphia. We don’t make a livable wage to be able to survive, thrive and live in this city where we provide all the service that makes everything livable here,” said Boulware.
Boulware says Parker proposed a one-year contract extension and a $50 increase per paycheck without addressing their needs.
“It’s not our place to discuss the union’s tactics or strategies,” said the Parker administration in a statement Wednesday. “We remain confident in what we’ve negotiated throughout this year with every other union representing our municipal workers, and we believe we will be able to find an amicable resolution with District Council 33’s leadership and membership as well.”
Boulware said he felt the support from Councilmember Nina Ahmad, who says she and other colleagues signed a letter that will go to Parker on Thursday.
The union president says they’ll give Parker’s administration a 10-day notice about a potential strike and then they’ll determine their next steps.
He hopes they’re able to reach an agreement to avoid a strike altogether.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.