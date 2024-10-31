Members of Philadelphia’s largest city workers union vote to authorize strike

The more than 9,000 city employees represented by AFSCME District Council 33 have been working without a contract since July.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff and Briana Smith
    • October 31, 2024
Members of Philadelphia's largest city workers union

Members of Philadelphia's largest city workers union vote to authorize strike. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Members of Philadelphia’s largest city workers union voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday afternoon.

The more than 9,000 city employees represented by AFSCME District Council 33 have been working without a contract since July.

“Give us a fair contract, what we rightfully deserve,” said Jeff Bemiss, an industrial process mechanic for the Philadelphia Water Department.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“We need two jobs to make ends meet. We got mortgages, car notes. We got children,” added Philadelphia Water Department Data Support Clerk Tanya Ray. “We’re essential employees. Nothing moves without us.”

Chopper 6 was overhead as roughly 1,000 union members stood in solidarity outside Philadelphia City Hall.

Greg Boulware, who is the union’s president, says he asked Mayor Parker for higher wages, better benefits and relaxed residency protocols.

“Our people are the working poor of Philadelphia. We don’t make a livable wage to be able to survive, thrive and live in this city where we provide all the service that makes everything livable here,” said Boulware.

Related Content

Boulware says Parker proposed a one-year contract extension and a $50 increase per paycheck without addressing their needs.

“It’s not our place to discuss the union’s tactics or strategies,” said the Parker administration in a statement Wednesday. “We remain confident in what we’ve negotiated throughout this year with every other union representing our municipal workers, and we believe we will be able to find an amicable resolution with District Council 33’s leadership and membership as well.”

Boulware said he felt the support from Councilmember Nina Ahmad, who says she and other colleagues signed a letter that will go to Parker on Thursday.

The union president says they’ll give Parker’s administration a 10-day notice about a potential strike and then they’ll determine their next steps.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

He hopes they’re able to reach an agreement to avoid a strike altogether.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate