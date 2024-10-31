Members of Philadelphia’s largest city workers union vote to authorize strike

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Members of Philadelphia’s largest city workers union voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday afternoon.

The more than 9,000 city employees represented by AFSCME District Council 33 have been working without a contract since July.

“Give us a fair contract, what we rightfully deserve,” said Jeff Bemiss, an industrial process mechanic for the Philadelphia Water Department.

“We need two jobs to make ends meet. We got mortgages, car notes. We got children,” added Philadelphia Water Department Data Support Clerk Tanya Ray. “We’re essential employees. Nothing moves without us.”

Chopper 6 was overhead as roughly 1,000 union members stood in solidarity outside Philadelphia City Hall.

Greg Boulware, who is the union’s president, says he asked Mayor Parker for higher wages, better benefits and relaxed residency protocols.

“Our people are the working poor of Philadelphia. We don’t make a livable wage to be able to survive, thrive and live in this city where we provide all the service that makes everything livable here,” said Boulware.