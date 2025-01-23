Longtime Philadelphia TV anchor and former N.J. lawmaker Diane Allen is selling her historic mansion along the Delaware River
Allen says the time has come to downsize and spend more time with family.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
Veteran Philadelphia journalist and former New Jersey state Senator Diane Allen and her husband have listed their historic Edgewater Park mansion for sale.The 3-acre Cottage Avenue estate sits along the Delaware River and boasts a rich history, having been previously owned by the president of the Continental Congress. The estate is listed for $1.75 million.
Allen, who worked as a television reporter and anchor in Philly from the 1970s to the 1990s, represented a section of Burlington County, N.J. in the state Senate for two decades, and was Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli’s lieutenant governor running mate in 2021.
She said the decision to sell was made with an eye toward the future.
“The time comes when you look at yourself in the mirror and notice that time has passed,” she said. “Consequently, we’re downsizing to a continuing care retirement community.”
Allen said she and her husband frequently visit their daughter and her family in Texas. “We’re not around as frequently as we used to be,” she said.
She and her husband Sam never imagined they would wind up buying the property, but that quickly changed when they visited the estate 43 years ago.
“We just went out on a lark to see it and it was spectacular, I love historic homes, and it just really grabbed me, it grabbed both of us,” she said.
In the early 1700s the home started as a one-room farmhouse. According to the local Historical Society the property was owned by Elias Boudinot in the early 1800s. Boudinot had been president of the Continental Congress in 1783, and he later served as a Congressman from N.J. After that was appointed by President George Washington as Director of the United States Mint.
Allen said in 1855, a Philadelphia merchant bought the farmhouse and quite a bit of land along the waterfront. Shortly after that, extensive renovations were completed on the house: a third floor was added, the library, seven bathrooms, the huge stained-glass Palladium window and the grand staircase were added, as was a porte cochere, so guests would arrive under cover in their horse drawn carriages, and a 4th floor tower was added as a bedroom for the butler.
Ever since then the property has been referred to as “Towerview.”
“I used that 4th floor as my office for many years, it’s spectacular,” said Allen. “Beautiful views of the Delaware River.”
She said over the past 40 years she has entertained U.S. senators, congressmen, governors, presidential candidates and celebrities from motion pictures and television at her home, and raised millions of dollars for charity.
“If you’ve been blessed to have a home as we had, you do want to share it, in fact you must share it, it’s a very special place,” she said.
Allen, a former chair of the Philadelphia Flower Show, said during her 43 years living at Towerview, gardening was one of her passions.
“The flower gardens were always my love, and I did all of the flower gardens myself,” she said. “I raised the flowers often in my basement under lights and then put them out in the spring and took care of them, and just loved it.”
Her realtor and friend, Naoji Moriuchi of Compass Real Estate, said the three-story, seven-bedroom, six-and-a half bath home is a little over 7,000 square feet, and it has its own boat ramp onto the Delaware. It also has a swimming pool and tennis court.
“It’s quite the unique property, it’s pretty amazing” he said.
Moriuchi said Allen knows the property intimately, she has a wonderful eye for detail and has been incredibly generous with her time, which makes his job as the listing agent a lot easier.
“It’s really been an honor working with the Allens, selling their home,” he said.
After beginning her broadcasting career in Mount Holly, N.J. Allen joined New Jersey Network. As a reporter and then news anchor. She then began working in Philadelphia for KYW-TV, eventually went to Chicago to work for ABC, then returned to Philly in 1982.
She was elected to the General Assembly in 1995 and joined the state Senate two years later.
Allen was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia “Hall of Fame” on November 18, 2005.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.