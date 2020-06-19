Despite landmark ruling, Pa. GOP leaders in no hurry to extend LGBTQ protections under state law

Frankel and Rep. Brian Sims (D., Philadelphia), one of two openly LGBTQ lawmakers currently serving in the legislature, this week wrote a letter urging the Republican chair of the House State Government Committee to take up the legislation.

“Now it is our turn to fill the gaps in our state law through a monumental legislative achievement of our own,” the lawmakers wrote.

The chair, Rep. Garth Everett (R., Lycoming), said he has no plans to do so at the moment.

“We have many other issues in State Government to deal with and we’ll have to see where this ranks with those other issues,” he wrote in an email. “It may be that the SCOTUS ruling and state regulations will negate the need for legislative action — time will tell.”

When asked about the letter, Everett said he determines which bills to consider “based on the consensus of committee members.” Of the 25 members, he said he’s heard from Sims and the committee’s minority chair, Rep. Kevin Boyle (D., Philadelphia), about the measure.

“I can tell you that it will not be considered at our meeting on Monday,” Everett said Thursday. “What the future holds for it — I cannot tell you at this point.”

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia), an openly LGBTQ lawmaker who serves on the committee, decried the “cowardice” of his Republican colleagues who oppose the bill, and said they will have to defend their decision “at the ballot box.” He said Boyle’s request was made on behalf of all the Democrats who serve on the panel.

“There is a real shift now,” Kenyatta said. “We are having a deeper conversation about the structural inequalities that have been pervasive in our laws. What it is going to take is courage, and we don’t have courage from the Republican leadership.”

In the other chamber, Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R., Washington) chairs the Labor and Industry Committee, where Browne’s bill and a similar measure from a Democratic lawmaker have awaited action for more than a year.

Her spokesperson, Eric Kratz, said Bartolotta supports Browne’s legislation but has been “primarily focused on the impacts of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.”

Kratz said Bartolotta’s committee “does not have a date this legislation is scheduled to be considered at the moment.”

Jason Landau Goodman, president of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said there’s no excuse for lawmakers not to act.

“To not use the political capital that is necessary to move these bills is unconscionable in today’s world, where we have increasing attention on the social unrest related to racial and economic justice,” Goodman said. “There are half a million LGBT people in our commonwealth who urgently need these protections.”

Currently, LGBTQ Pennsylvanians have some limited recourse against discrimination.

An executive order signed by Gov. Tom Wolf covers LGBTQ state employees and contractors, while more than 40 municipalities have passed local anti-discrimination ordinances, according to the ACLU of Pennsylvania. And the state Human Relations Commission, which fields and mediates discrimination complaints, has since 2018 considered “sex” where it appears in state law to include sexual orientation and gender identity.