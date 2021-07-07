Delaware County Council has entered into a 99-year lease agreement with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for the old Chester Courthouse, at a cost of $1 a year.

“The 1724 courthouse is incredibly, incredibly important in terms of the history of Delaware County, history of Pennsylvania, history of the United States — it’s the longest continuously used government building in the country,” Councilman Kevin Madden said.

The property at 412 Avenue of the States in the city of Chester once served as the county courthouse for the sweep of Southeastern Pennsylvania that now encompasses both Delaware and Chester counties. Eventually, the city acquired it and used the building as Chester’s city hall until the 1960s.

Since then, it has been used sparingly by the community, city government, and Delaware County. Though the state Historical and Museum Commission was in possession of the property, it was unable to continue to pay for its upkeep.

“And they came to the county and the Delaware County Historical Society, to ask if there was some way that they could basically offload it,” County Council member Elaine Schaefer said.