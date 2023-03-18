Wilmington electrician George Barnes says his 3-year-old daughter Lotus has never been more excited in the morning.

That’s because last week she began attending the new pre-school in the city’s Southbridge neighborhood.

“She loves it. She wakes up early in the morning wanting to go,’’ Barnes said Thursday as officials dedicated the Christina School District’s new Stubbs Early Education Center at the nonprofit Neighborhood House.

“She says, ‘Oh, I’m ready. I’m ready to go to school.’ She doesn’t want to wait in the car for the school to open.”

The joy Lotus is showing is exactly the kind of enthusiasm local education officials and the Carney administration want with Delaware’s youngest learners, especially those from low-income neighborhoods like Southbridge. It’s a residential-industrial area lined with small row homes, a sprawling post-World War II public housing development, and several old or abandoned factories and warehouses.