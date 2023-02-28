‘Signal to talented minority applicants that Delaware is welcoming’

Chuck Durante, president of the Delaware State Bar Association, wholeheartedly welcomes the changes to the exam.

“These changes are designed to remove certain unnecessary impediments to applications to the Delaware bar, to rip some barbed wire from the welcome mat, some traditional barriers that had developed into something quite artificial,’’ said Durante, who is white.

Durante said a once-a-year exam “was probably efficient in 1959” but is no longer prudent or sensible. “That restriction was preventing talented people from even looking at Delaware a second time,’’ Durante said.

He said dropping the passing score by two points is de minimis, calling it the equivalent of “requiring a miler to run a 4:05 rather than a 4:03 to be able to participate in the national championships. It will still result in a highly trained, well-screened set of entrants into the Delaware bar.”

“One still needs to be able to show mastery of material at a high level. One still needs to pass the fitness and character requirements. One still needs to answer, properly, essays on a broad array of topics.

“When you are more welcoming in your structure, then you get a broader array of talented applicants, including from traditionally underserved communities, including from those who don’t have the financial resources.”

But will the changes actually increase the number of Black and Latino attorneys and jurists?

Durante thinks so.

“There’s no question that this change, as well as other changes in attitudes, behavior, mentoring and structure,’’ he said, “are going to signal to talented minority applicants that Delaware is welcoming all three counties, that this is a good place to grow a career, to raise a family, to make a mark.”

Beyond the structural changes, Durante said, “attitudes must continue to evolve in Delaware. White people generally who have their antennae up, who understand what is happening in society, have learned the meaning of microaggression. They’ve learned the meaning of how to be welcoming, how to be professional, how to make this community better suited for diversity in its professional class, including its lawyers.”

“I’m an optimist because I think the youth get it. And I think middle-aged people are catching on from their younger colleagues.”

There will also be other internal changes to the process. One is partnering with the National Conference of Bar Examiners to compile the “character and fitness” application for would-be attorneys.

Danette Waller McKinley, the Philadelphia-based director of diversity, fairness, and inclusion research for the national bar examiners group, recently wrote about diversity and the bar exam for The Bar Examiner magazine.

McKinley believes the changes in Delaware will “enhance opportunities” for people of color, both to get admitted as a lawyer and then to get on the bench and oversee criminal and civil cases.

“They’re really going to help diversify the folks that can now apply for admittance in the state of Delaware,’’ she said. “I see that this is really going to open Delaware up in a way that they haven’t really done before. So I’m eager to see what the results will be.”

She also expects that reducing the clerkship requirement to a 12-week commitment will “open the door for more people.”

The bottom line, McKinley said, is that “changing some of these requirements, reducing the number of weeks for the clerkship” will make law more attractive to students.

“They’re opening up opportunities to broaden the diversity in the applicants that they get,’’ she said. “And I think that’s what’s going to make a difference here.”