Universal breakfast law makes Delaware one of few states offering free school meals

For Donna Spencer, the memory of struggling to feed her children is never far away. Decades ago, when her partner lost his job, she relied on food stamps and school lunch programs to make ends meet.

“I was very grateful, appreciative and all that because we didn’t have that kind of stuff back in the day like they do now,” Spencer said, noting how inflation has made things tighter for families today. “Coming back to current day, I think times are very, very hard for people.”

Now retired after 35 years working at Delaware Technical Community College, Spencer cares for her great-grandson Jeremiah. She makes him breakfast every morning, but she knows not every child starts their day with a meal.

“Most people, from what I’ve heard, and I know a lot of school teachers even before now, they’ll see these little kids and they’ll say, ‘I’m hungry.’ And they don’t get breakfast,” she said. “Sometimes, I don’t even know if they got lunch until they get free lunches. And I just think, ‘How are you going to learn if you’re hungry?’”

She says the new universal breakfast law will relieve some of that burden for families.

For Spencer, the impact is deeply personal.

“It makes my heart feel good that kids don’t have to be hungry. Because there’s nothing sadder than a child that’s hungry,” she said.