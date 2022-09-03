4 people shot on Delaware State University Campus
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Delaware State University Police are investigating after four people were shot on DSU Campus Saturday morning.
It happened overnight just before 2 a.m. in front of the Wellness and Recreation Center.
An e-mail sent to students states there was a robbery and four people were shot.
The victims were taken to Bay Health Kent County Hospital.
There are no suspects or arrests at this time.
This is an on-going investigation.