4 people shot on Delaware State University Campus

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • September 3, 2022
Delaware State University

Delaware State University's campus. (Mark Eichmann/WHYY)

Delaware State University Police are investigating after four people were shot on DSU Campus Saturday morning.

It happened overnight just before 2 a.m. in front of the Wellness and Recreation Center.

An e-mail sent to students states there was a robbery and four people were shot.

The victims were taken to Bay Health Kent County Hospital.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time.

This is an on-going investigation.

