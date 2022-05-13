Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman, who is Black, on Tuesday defended the search as legal and appropriate.

Bowman said the bus was stopped on April 20 on I-95 near Savannah for illegally being in the left lane. He said a drug-sniffing dog gave an alert at the cargo bay, giving deputies who were part of a commercial drug interdiction unit probable cause to search the bags.

Bowman said he doesn’t tolerate racial profiling, and that the students were not profiled during the stop and search.

Allen was asked if he thought the team was racially profiled.

“What we believe is that the search was conducted inappropriately and there was implicit racial bias in the search,’’ he said.

“Some folks have asked, do we believe that they were stopped based on race? I would just advise everybody who knows the term of art — racial profiling — that it’s both about the stop and the intent once the stop begins.”

“So even if they did not know who was on that bus at the time of the stop, there was certainly great certainty with who was on that bus once they boarded it.”

Allen stressed that Jenkins and her players and staff feel aggrieved by their treatment.

“We’re looking for justice for them,’’ Allen said. “And we’re also looking to create an avenue for them if they so choose to file their own suits on this matter. We believe the complaint will help in that regard.”