The sheriff added that until the traffic stop drew widespread news coverage this week, “we were not aware that this stop was received as racial profiling.”

He said the traffic stop and how it unfolded “is now being formally reviewed to ensure there were no policy violations and applicable law was followed.”

Allen had no comment on the sheriff’s remarks. In a statement Monday, he said the university is “exploring options for recourse — legal and otherwise — available to our student-athletes, our coaches, and the university.”

Yet Sheriff Bowman insisted that the search was both legal and proper, and was part of his department’s “commercial interdiction detail on the interstate.” He said “several other commercial vehicles” were stopped that morning, “including another bus where contraband was located.”

Bowman did not identify the “contraband,” nor did he say exactly how the K9 gave the “alert.”

Bowman said the deputies did not initially know the passengers on the bus were from a historically Black college because of its height and tinted windows.

He pointed out that when two deputies boarded the bus, they informed the occupants that a search of the luggage would be conducted. That announcement was captured on video shot by a player and shared by Allen this week.

“This is the same protocol that is expected to be used no matter the race, gender, age, or destination of the passengers.” Bowman said. “We realize that in this current environment, even a traffic stop can be alarming to citizens, especially African Americans.”

He added that he would appreciate “feedback” from the passengers and the larger community “on what communication approaches can be considered that we simply may not be aware of.” Those interested may provide feedback to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office online, he said.