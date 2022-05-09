Del. State Univ. president ‘incensed’ over Georgia police drug search of lacrosse team bus

Riding home on a charter bus after a three-game tour in Florida and Georgia, Delaware State University’s women’s lacrosse coach was surprised when the driver suddenly pulled off Interstate 95.

Moments later, coach Pamella Jenkins and her team and staff were perplexed when a Liberty County, Georgia, sheriff’s deputy got on the bus. Liberty County is 28 miles southwest of Savannah.

The cop told the driver that the left lane was prohibited for buses and asked him to step outside.

What happened next stunned the 30 people on the bus, however.

“We’re sitting on the bus waiting, and then one of my student athletes says, ‘They’re pulling our luggage off of the bus,’’’ Jenkins recalled in an interview Monday. “And so we all look over, and then we see a dog sniffing and going through our belongings, going through the bags as they’re coming off of the bus.”

Jenkins said she thought, “What is going on? What is the need for this for just a traffic stop?”

The coach said it wasn’t lost on the bus’s occupants that the deputies were white and that she and most of her team and staff are Black.

Dover-based Delaware State is one of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities. Its president, Tony Allen, is a friend of President Biden who was tapped to plan the presidential inauguration. Allen also chairs Biden’s HBCU Board of Advisers. Allen now says he’s “incensed” by what transpired on his athletic team’s bus.

Two deputies entered and announced they were going to search their luggage in the cargo bay below the bus.

They would be looking for drugs and paraphernalia, and seemed to infer that they were looking for large quantities, Jenkins said.

“If there is anything in you-all’s luggage, we’re probably gonna find it,’’ the deputy said, his words captured in this cell phone video taken by one of the players.

“I’m not looking for a little bit of marijuana, but I’m pretty sure you guys’ chaperones will probably be disappointed if we find it.”

The unidentified deputy says he knows the girls are on a lacrosse team.

“If there is something in there that is questionable, please tell me now because if we find it, guess what? We’re not gonna be able to help you. … Marijuana is still illegal in the state of Georgia.”

He also mentioned that the deputies and the dog would be looking for devices used to smoke marijuana and scales to weigh it.

He asked if the riders had any questions, but none did. “Give us a few minutes and you guys will be on your way,’’ the deputy said.