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When a state trooper pulled over Delaware State University President Tony Allen on the highway late one night in July, his report said Allen couldn’t keep his “swerving” SUV in one lane.

Beyond driving his electric Rivian R1S erratically on Delaware Route 1 near Smyrna, Allen had a blood alcohol level of 0.152% — almost twice the legal limit of 0.08% — on a portable breathalyzer at the scene, court records show.

So Sgt. Thomas Ford arrested Allen, a longtime ally of former President Joe Biden and a former Bank of America executive, for drunken driving.

Delaware State Police, however, didn’t announce the misdemeanor arrest of the high-profile educator, under the agency’s policy for low-level crimes. In recent years that practice has kept the public uninformed for days or weeks about misdemeanors committed by prominent government officials, including state Rep. Kevin Hensley’s drunken driving crash and then-state budget director Cerron Cade’s serial shoplifting case.

Nor did prosecutors announce the quiet resolution of Allen’s case in December. That’s when a deputy attorney general dropped the charges of drunken driving and failure to maintain a single lane, WHYY News learned last week.

Instead, the 55-year-old Allen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving — an offense he was not charged with initially — in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas in Dover. A judge fined Allen $100 — the minimum amount he could levy and the amount prosecutors recommended. Allen paid a total of $259, including court costs.

If Allen had been convicted of drunken driving, he faced up to one year in prison, though time behind bars is not mandatory under state law. He also would have lost his driver’s license for one year and faced a fine of $500 to $1,500, plus court costs.

First-time DUI defendants in Delaware, however, opt instead for the longstanding first offender diversion program. They avoid a criminal conviction, but still lose their driver’s license for six months to a year, must take a 16-hour state-approved DUI education course, and pay several hundred dollars in fees.

But Allen avoided those outcomes.