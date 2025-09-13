Delaware DOJ official charged with DUI, vehicular assault after allegedly driving drunk in school parking lot
The Delaware Department of Justice employee hurt at least two people at the St. George’s Technical High School lot, police say. He has since been fired.
A Delaware Department of Justice official is facing felony charges after injuring at least two people while allegedly driving drunk at a school parking lot earlier this week. No staff or students were injured.
Anthony Zachary Naylor, 45, had been a deputy attorney general in the Civil Division for two years. He has since been fired.
Naylor was arrested Tuesday and charged with DUI and first- and second-degree vehicular assault.
According to court documents, a school resource officer at St. George’s Technical High School in Middletown responded to reports of Naylor’s gray Tesla driving erratically in the wrong direction through the parking lot, three minutes before students were dismissed. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol and discovered multiple bottles of alcohol after searching the car. Naylor had a preliminary blood alcohol content of .251%, more than three times the legal limit of .08%, police said.
Naylor allegedly hit three cars, injuring the occupants. A 42-year-old Middletown man was flown to ChristianaCare Hospital with serious injuries, including possible broken ribs and hip injury. A 55-year-old Delaware City woman was treated at the hospital for a sprained ankle. A man from Townsend declined medical treatment at the scene.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement she was “shocked and dismayed” to learn of Naylor’s arrest.
“This is unacceptable conduct and we do not tolerate it,” she said. “While I empathize with the scourge of addiction, I also believe that empathy must be balanced with accountability. My thoughts are with the victims as they heal.”
According to court documents, Naylor also was taken to the hospital. He was later released on a $1,100 unsecured bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 29.
Jennings’ statement said the defendant’s case has been assigned to experienced prosecutors who have no relationship to him.
“This case, like any other against a member of the justice system, raises understandable questions about how accountability can be guaranteed,” she said. “The entire purpose of the law is to guarantee that the rules are the same regardless of the individuals involved. I am committed to upholding that ideal.”
This is just the latest DUI arrest of a state official. State Rep. Kevin Hensley received probation in April after pleading guilty to driving under the influence and vehicular assault.
Delaware State University President Tony Allen was arrested on drunk driving charges last month.
This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
