A Delaware Department of Justice official is facing felony charges after injuring at least two people while allegedly driving drunk at a school parking lot earlier this week. No staff or students were injured.

Anthony Zachary Naylor, 45, had been a deputy attorney general in the Civil Division for two years. He has since been fired.

Naylor was arrested Tuesday and charged with DUI and first- and second-degree vehicular assault.

According to court documents, a school resource officer at St. George’s Technical High School in Middletown responded to reports of Naylor’s gray Tesla driving erratically in the wrong direction through the parking lot, three minutes before students were dismissed. The officer reportedly smelled alcohol and discovered multiple bottles of alcohol after searching the car. Naylor had a preliminary blood alcohol content of .251%, more than three times the legal limit of .08%, police said.

Naylor allegedly hit three cars, injuring the occupants. A 42-year-old Middletown man was flown to ChristianaCare Hospital with serious injuries, including possible broken ribs and hip injury. A 55-year-old Delaware City woman was treated at the hospital for a sprained ankle. A man from Townsend declined medical treatment at the scene.