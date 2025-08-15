From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University, has had a storied career — community leader, congressional aide, bank executive and director of hometown President Joe Biden’s 2020 inauguration festivities.

Allen, 55, also chaired Biden’s board of advisers on historically Black colleges and universities until Biden left office in January.

But now Allen is facing drunk driving charges.

Allen was pulled over about 12:30 a.m. on July 21 on the Route 1 highway near Smyrna while driving his 2025 Rivian electric SUV, according to The News Journal, which reviewed Kent County court records that WHYY News could not obtain late Thursday.