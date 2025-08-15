Delaware State University President Tony Allen charged with drunk driving
Tony Allen, who chaired a college advisory panel for former President Biden, was pulled over near Smyrna on July 21. He faces arraignment next month.
Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University, has had a storied career — community leader, congressional aide, bank executive and director of hometown President Joe Biden’s 2020 inauguration festivities.
Allen, 55, also chaired Biden’s board of advisers on historically Black colleges and universities until Biden left office in January.
But now Allen is facing drunk driving charges.
Allen was pulled over about 12:30 a.m. on July 21 on the Route 1 highway near Smyrna while driving his 2025 Rivian electric SUV, according to The News Journal, which reviewed Kent County court records that WHYY News could not obtain late Thursday.
The state trooper reported that Allen had a blood-alcohol level of 0.128% — well above the legal limit of 0.08%. Allen was also cited for failing to remain in a single lane, the records showed.
Allen, who faces arraignment in Kent County Court of Common Pleas on the misdemeanor charge on Sept. 11, is free on his own recognizance.
Allen did not return requests from WHYY News for comment, but university aide Jonathan Starkey said in a text that his boss had nothing to say.
“Allen wants to respect and cooperate with the legal process, so he does not have any comment at this time,” he wrote.
