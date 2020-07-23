Workers at the Delaware State Fair are accustomed to warning visitors about how to protect themselves while visiting the fairgrounds. On a normal year, that’s meant lots of messaging about staying cool and drinking lots of water during the event which always seems to coincide with the hottest ten days in July.

But the warnings are very different this year. “We really focused on three main areas, one is making sure we’ve got social distancing, encouraging folks to wash hands, use the hand sanitizers,” said Danny Aguilar, the fair’s assistant GM and director of marketing. Visitors will find additional hand washing stations spread around the fairgrounds. People will also be required to keep six feet social distance from others not in their group, and everyone will be required to wear a face covering.

Most state fairs around the country have been canceled, but Aguilar said after working with state officials and creating a 67-page page operations plan, they decided Delaware’s fair will go on.

“We’re in somewhat uncharted waters in a way,” he said. “We’re one of the largest fairs starting in the country, and we’ve been working closely and looking at the guidelines at Disney World, Universal, and once again implementing many of the recommendations and suggestions from the CDC.”

“We are really impressed with what they have been able to come up with,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the state Div. of Public Health. “The state fair has worked very closely with public health and the department of agriculture and others to get a safe plan in place.”

That plan included the cancellation of the entire schedule of nightly headlining concerts by acts including singers Hank Williams Jr. and Dierks Bentley as well as comedian Jim Gaffigan. “We canceled our concerts because we knew there was no way to do any social distancing. So that was the first step for us in recognizing what would work and what would not from a safety protocol standpoint,” Aguilar said.