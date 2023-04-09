As of April 5, 36 people have been killed on Delaware’s roads in 2023, just five fewer deaths than the same time last year.

State leaders gathered at the Delaware Highway Memorial Garden in Smyrna recently to unveil a package of legislation designed to reduce highway deaths. The garden was dedicated in 2007 to give families and friends a place to mourn those killed on Delaware roads. Families can request memorial bricks in honor of their loved ones.

“The problem is there are too many bricks,” said Gov. John Carney. “The number of bricks added has increased unacceptably over the last several years.”

The package of legislation includes the following provisions:

Expanding reckless driving charge to include speeding over 90 mph;

Establishing an open container law;

Requiring new motorcycle riders to wear helmets for two years;

Expanding the move over law to include disabled vehicles;

Adding more requirements for child safety seats.

In January, state law enforcement launched a zero-tolerance initiative targeting speeders. This legislative proposal would go a step further and increase penalties for drivers speeding over 90 mph.

“There’s so much potential for loss when somebody is driving at high speed,” said state Sen. Kyra Hoffner. “When somebody is driving 65 miles an hour, our cars are made to protect us with seatbelts and airbags. But when you start to drive 90 miles an hour, you are guaranteed to have a fatality during an accident.”