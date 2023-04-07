Under the proposal, starting in 2026, 35% of newly manufactured vehicles delivered to Delaware would have to be electric. That figure would gradually increase until it hits 100% in 2035.

The rule has been adopted by 14 other states, including Delaware neighbors New Jersey and Maryland. Pennsylvania has not done so.

Under Delaware law, the environmental secretary has the power to adopt the rule but only after publishing the proposal, seeking public comment, and holding a public hearing. Other agencies have similar authority to promulgate rules and policies to comply with state or federal laws.

But in a series of town halls GOP lawmakers held last month, many attendees complained that an unelected bureaucrat like Garvin could decide what kind of car they could buy. One woman noted that “nobody voted this guy in’’ and suggested he had a “God complex.’’

Garvin, who attended some hearings, told skeptical listeners he had not made up his mind, but also said people could still buy used gas-powered cars in 2035, or even new ones from previous model years.

There’s no guarantee that the GOP proposals will be submitted to fellow lawmakers for their consideration, however. While Pettyjohn and Ramone have drafted the bills, they haven’t introduced them for consideration yet. Instead they are being “circulated for sponsorship.’’

Their chances of passage would be steep, however. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly and outnumber Republicans by nearly two to one.

Pettyjohn noted, though, that the overwhelming majority of residents at the GOP’s meetings were against the rule.

“DNREC should be subservient to our citizens, not the other way around,” Pettyjohn said in a news release. “I do not think there is much liberty or independence in a mandate that is coming from an unelected body here in Delaware, the Department of Natural Resources, pretty much telling people that you have to buy a certain vehicle, even if it does not fit their needs.”