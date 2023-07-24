Just three months after Delaware legalized recreational marijuana, some elected officials in Sussex County are exploring how they can regulate dispensaries within the county. While the law allows Delawareans to possess and even transport a “personal-use quantity” of marijuana, stores selling the product legally won’t be approved to open until next year.

Under Delaware’s marijuana legislation, towns can prohibit marijuana production and sales within their borders. County Administrator Todd Lawson says that the legislation’s language around counties allows them to regulate, but not necessarily ban, marijuana in unincorporated areas that fall under county jurisdiction.

“These types of facilities will be allowed in the unincorporated county areas,” Lawson said. “We’ve asked our legal staff to take a look at the bill and come back to council with a report on just what could be done if you have concerns related to marijuana facilities that could be established within the county jurisdiction.”

Dewey Beach has banned marijuana stores from opening within town limits, but that ban does not affect the area north of the town known as the “forgotten mile.” This unincorporated one-mile strip of Route 1 is home to condos and other residences as well as restaurants, bars, liquor stores, and other shops.