Delaware correctional officer indicted for death of K9 left in a hot car for hours

Veteran Delaware correctional officer Darrel Wiley had a dangerous habit, authorities say, of leaving his K9 dog Lux confined and unattended in his steaming work vehicle last summer — sometimes for as long as eight hours.

Prosecutors say Wiley’s actions proved fatal for four-year-old Lux on Sept. 18, when he left the dog in the vehicle for more than four hours on a day when temperatures exceeded 80 degrees.

An indictment announced Tuesday said that when Wiley returned to the vehicle that day, he found the Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix dead.

Now Wiley faces three criminal charges, including the felony count of first-degree assault for recklessly confining and causing the death of a law enforcement animal. He’s also charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals and official misconduct.