An unidentified man who drove Robinson that night told police he saw a gun “in Robinson’s possession’’ while walking to the bar, the report said, and later saw him running from Dewey police.

Robinson, who lived in Milford, about 25 miles from the beach town, had twice entered the nightspot on Coastal Highway after last call while armed with a 9mm handgun that he showed other customers, the report said.

He then fled from security guards and police officers who were on special duty that evening, the report said, supporting earlier police accounts of the events.

About 2 a.m., after fleeing the second time, Robinson found his getaway route blocked by a fence, the report said.

Ebke and Officer John Rhodes, who had chased him, ordered him to stop and show his hands. He turned toward officers and Rhodes used a Taser that struck Robinson but had no effect because one of the two probes also became entangled in a fence. That means it “would not have delivered an incapacitating charge to Robinson,’’ the report said.

The report said Ebke told investigators that Robinson then “used his left hand to lift his sweatshirt and began reaching with his right hand toward a bulge in his right waistband.” Believing that “the bulge was a firearm,” Ebke fired once, striking the Milford-area man in the chest, the report said.

He collapsed nearby. Officers tried to revive him using CPR and a defibrillator. He was rushed to Beebe Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“Based upon the evidence available, we conclude that, Ofc. Ebke reasonably felt in fear for his own life, and the life of Ofc. Rhodes when he shot Robinson…such force was justified,’’ the report said.

The investigation found that Ebke had earlier seen the handle of a gun in Robinson’s waistband during the first foot chase. “This decision to use force by firing one shot in these circumstances was neither reckless nor negligent,’’ the report said.

Even though the shooting occurred in a residential area, the report added that “given the early morning, no third person’’ was in Ebke’s line of fire or at risk of injury from the bullet he fired.

The report also noted that Robinson had pending criminal charges that he fled from state police in a vehicle in March 2021.

Dewey police spokesman Staff Sgt. Clifford Dempsey said Ebke has returned to active duty but referred WHYY News to Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office for further comment on the investigation that cleared him. Jennings’ office would not comment, saying the report speaks for itself.