1 dog killed, 13 seized in alleged dogfighting ring in Delaware; 5 men charged
Delaware authorities who descended on a home in rural southwestern Sussex County over the weekend found several men actively engaged in dogfighting that killed one canine and seriously injured five others, police and animal rescue officials said Wednesday.
Thirteen dogs, including those injured, were taken into the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
The alleged dogfighting ring operated in a heavily wooded area in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road, a few miles southwest of Seaford. State troopers were alerted to suspicious activity there, and after observing the illegal fighting took five men into custody, police said.
Authorities said they obtained a search warrant after the arrests and then removed the dogs from the property.
The five men were each charged with three felonies: keeping animals for fighting, being present for an animal fight, and cruelty to animals. They also were charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, police said.
Police said one defendant, 46-year-old Kevin Land of Seaford, is from Delaware.
The others — Byron Briddell, 35; Glenn White, 36; Timothy Whaley, 44; and Samuel Foreman, 44 — live across the state line in Maryland.
The men, who are free on $18,000 secured bond, face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on all charges, but under Delaware law, would not be subjected to mandatory prison time.
While out on bail, they cannot have any contact, possession, or ownership of any animals, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the Seaford case or who suspects animal abuse or neglect is urged to contact the state Office of Animal Welfare at 302-255-4646. Residents may also report animal cruelty online.
