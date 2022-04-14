The goal of the vehicle is to go to places that are far from one of the state’s four DMV centers in Wilmington, Delaware City, Dover, and Georgetown. McLeod cited Sussex County, where the drive to the DMV takes 45 minutes from some spots.

“We’re setting up beginning next week right at the DART building in Wilmington, which is right off of Maryland Avenue, and a really good, convenient walk-up location for folks in the city,” McLeod said.

Residents should also expect to see the vehicle at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington later this year, and the brightly-colored trailer will be easy to spot, McLeod said.

The DMV is also asking residents and legislators to offer ideas about locations where the mobile registration hub could set up shop in an effort to “provide the convenience that folks are looking for,” said McLeod.

The first two locations are:

Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

DART First State of Delaware

119 Lower Beech Street

Wilmington, DE 19805

Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Big Lots Plaza

820 Norman Eskridge Highway

Seaford, DE 19973

More DMV On- the-Go locations are expected to be posted on DelDOT’s website soon.