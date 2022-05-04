More than two years into the pandemic, Delaware state leaders gathered with friends and family members of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long led the ceremony and spoke of the loss felt by so many across the state and around the country.

“We have 2,919, as of today, empty chairs at our kitchen tables, Little League games missed, weddings not ever to be attended,” Hall-Long said.

Despite the loss, she said there have been demonstrations of a strengthening community.

“We have come together through this period with sacrifice, when the community wrapped its arms around all of us, our health systems, hospitals, long term care, our Medical Reserve Corps, [and] the Division of Public Health. And they’ve given us hope through the vaccination and the hope that we have for tomorrow,” Hall-Long said.

That community vaccine effort has led to at least one dose being given to 81% of state residents over the age of 12, while 71% of that group has been fully vaccinated.

For some though, the loss of a loved one came during a time when that final hug wasn’t permitted.

“Sadly, to protect ourselves and each other, we could not say in-person goodbyes to our loved ones who were ill,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the state Division of Public Health. “These are much loved and sadly missed mothers and fathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and children. And at times, such losses can be almost too much to bear.”