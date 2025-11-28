The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Brandywine Hundred, created an independent inspector general office tasked with finding instances of fraud, waste and abuse within state government and the General Assembly. Once chosen, the appointee will hire a staff, which is required to be certified in investigation, auditing or evaluation within three years. The inspector general has subpoena power authority to compel document production and issue public reports exposing corruption and wrongdoing.

The selection panel includes Sturgeon, Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez and members of the Delaware Bar Association and Association of Chiefs of Police. It also includes members of the public and community activists. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings chairs the panel.

“I’m excited that we’re finally at this point where we’re taking in applications and I just can’t wait for Delaware to have an inspector general to create another layer of accountability, transparency and trust in our state government,” Sturgeon said.

Applicants should have a record of integrity and ethical leadership, and experience in government oversight, investigations or public accountability, according to the State Department website.

The list of criteria for evaluating candidates includes requiring applicants to have 10 years of expertise in areas such as law, financial analysis, accounting, ethics or auditing. The ideal candidate would have prior experience in an office of inspector general.

DELCOG board member Keith Steck is on the subcommittee that created a list of qualifications for the job description. Steck, who has worked in an inspector general’s office at the federal level, said he is looking for someone with certain skills.

“They have to set up the function of the office administratively and the IG has to be independent,” he said. “That’s going to be an important point, I think. And then clearly investigative experience.”

The pick for inspector general will serve a five-year term.

While the state Attorney General and Auditor do investigations, Steck and other advocates said an Office of the Inspector General will not replace or duplicate the work of those agencies, a concern of those opposed to its creation.