Delaware seeks applicants for the new statewide Office of Inspector General
The application period runs through Dec. 15. Ideal candidates would have investigative experience.
What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
Delaware is seeking applicants for a new statewide inspector general position.
The application period runs through Dec. 15. A selection panel has been formed to review applicants and recommend three candidates to the governor, who will choose the nominee. That person must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Gov. Matt Meyer signed legislation into law earlier this year creating this new role.
Delaware got an “F” for government accountability and ethics a decade ago from the Center for Public Integrity. Since then, little has been done to improve government transparency. The inspector general office has been championed for years by the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, known as DELCOG.
Creating an IG office has been discussed as far back as 2007. Bills introduced in 2022 failed to garner the support of leadership in both chambers.
Recent scandals and coverups sparked new interest in adding a state inspector general position, including WHYY News’ exclusive report of government cover-ups of missing taxpayer funds, campaign finance violations and lack of police reports released to the public on the arrests of a former top state cabinet member on shoplifting charges as well as a state lawmaker charged with driving under the influence and vehicular assault.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Brandywine Hundred, created an independent inspector general office tasked with finding instances of fraud, waste and abuse within state government and the General Assembly. Once chosen, the appointee will hire a staff, which is required to be certified in investigation, auditing or evaluation within three years. The inspector general has subpoena power authority to compel document production and issue public reports exposing corruption and wrongdoing.
The selection panel includes Sturgeon, Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez and members of the Delaware Bar Association and Association of Chiefs of Police. It also includes members of the public and community activists. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings chairs the panel.
“I’m excited that we’re finally at this point where we’re taking in applications and I just can’t wait for Delaware to have an inspector general to create another layer of accountability, transparency and trust in our state government,” Sturgeon said.
Applicants should have a record of integrity and ethical leadership, and experience in government oversight, investigations or public accountability, according to the State Department website.
The list of criteria for evaluating candidates includes requiring applicants to have 10 years of expertise in areas such as law, financial analysis, accounting, ethics or auditing. The ideal candidate would have prior experience in an office of inspector general.
DELCOG board member Keith Steck is on the subcommittee that created a list of qualifications for the job description. Steck, who has worked in an inspector general’s office at the federal level, said he is looking for someone with certain skills.
“They have to set up the function of the office administratively and the IG has to be independent,” he said. “That’s going to be an important point, I think. And then clearly investigative experience.”
The pick for inspector general will serve a five-year term.
While the state Attorney General and Auditor do investigations, Steck and other advocates said an Office of the Inspector General will not replace or duplicate the work of those agencies, a concern of those opposed to its creation.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.