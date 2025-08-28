What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Angela Hendrickson spends her days helping Delawareans with disabilities live fuller lives — coaching them on the job, taking them grocery shopping or monitoring their health needs. But when her shift ends, she returns with her two children to a motel room she can barely afford.

“I’m currently living in a motel that is the cheapest motel that I could find. So it’s not in a very safe area. Me and my children, we have to share a room. Granted, there’s two separate beds, but none of us can have any privacy or our own personal space right now,” she said.

Hendrickson has worked as a direct support professional, or DSP, at Autism Delaware’s POW&R program for more than two years. She said the most rewarding part of the job is helping people feel productive and included in society.

“It’s a very fulfilling job knowing that I am the reason that particular day that they get to have a more fulfilling life rather than just sitting in a group home or being cared for by their parents that may be older or just burnt out from having to care for people with different levels of special needs,” she said.