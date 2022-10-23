A Delaware judge has stopped the privatization of state retirees’ healthcare plans after retired workers protested outside state government buildings and filed a lawsuit.

“During the stay, Defendants shall take all necessary and proper steps to ensure that the healthcare insurance and benefits available to State retirees prior to October 3, 2022, or in which they were enrolled prior to that time, remain in full force and effect,” Judge Calvin Scott’s order said.

State lawmakers had already scheduled a special session to consider delaying the switch from a Medicare Advantage plan to a Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware plan. After the court stay, State House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf issued a joint statement with Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst.