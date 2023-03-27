Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Delaware County law enforcement officials want to put eyes in the sky. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is expanding its contract with Fusus, a Georgia-based surveillance technology company, to establish a “real-time crime center.”

The plan, which is in its early stages, is to install cameras in “high-crime” areas of the county — like the city of Chester, Chester Township, Chichester, Eddystone, and Marcus Hook.

But Delaware County’s law enforcement community have even loftier goals. Their vision is to eventually ask the broader public to share their own private security camera feeds to law enforcement’s opt-in cloud system.

To date, there haven’t been any county-wide public input meetings to discuss these plans nor is there much available information on the existing infrastructure.

Democratic District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer briefly mentioned the undertaking to Delaware County Council at a recent public meeting, while advocating for the government body to accept a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The bulk of the money will be used to fund even more street poles, Fusus cameras, and software.

“We are working right now with a platform that will go up with a website that will allow everyone in the community, starting in Chester, and then eventually across the county, who has a camera, security camera, who wants to share it with law enforcement, to use this platform, to share it with us in real-time,” Stollsteimer said.

Officers and investigators would be able to see the video from either their phone or a centralized viewing location. Stollsteimer described the ability to observe camera footage in real-time as a “force-enhancer,” permitting quicker arrests and less time searching for and requesting evidence.

“We’ll be giving a briefing when we’re a little further along in the process for all of you on council and then asking for your help as we ask the community to become part of the real-time crime center,” Stollsteimer said.

A spokesperson for the county District Attorney’s Office declined WHYY News’ request for an interview.

A growing number of local law enforcement agencies across the United States want to build surveillance networks in the name of public safety. However, their desire to embrace surveillance has been met with pushback from some communities and privacy advocates.

Local law enforcement discovered Fusus from Minneapolis Police following George Floyd killing

James Nolan serves as the chief of the Criminal Investigative Division of the DAO, but he previously worked as the chief for the Chester Police Department.

In an October 2022 podcast episode with the company, Nolan said he first heard of Fusus and their products in the aftermath of the Minneapolis Police killing of George Floyd.

“During the George Floyd incident, which, again, we could go on for days about what happened there, but the thing that I most benefited from was I found out that they had this system in Minneapolis that fused camera technology. So in a moment of curiosity I called there, asked what they use, and they directed me to Fusus. And I was astounded,” Nolan said.

With the help of Stollsteimer, Nolan rolled out the technology in Chester. He claims the department solved “two or three murders, a kidnapping, and a shooting within the first two weeks of having it up and running.”

“Since the advent of the automobile, this is the biggest technological advancement in police work because the car put us some place quick — this puts us everywhere all the time, even when people don’t want to cooperate with us,” Nolan said.

Nolan said cameras would only be placed in public spaces.