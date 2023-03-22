Parts of Delaware County could soon lose emergency medical services

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and its parent company, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, may potentially discontinue its emergency medical services in parts of southeast Delaware County.

The hospital system sent letters to the county health department and a handful of local municipalities in late February, warning them of potential contract terminations in 180 days. The letter cited “staffing costs and shortages” as a reason for the change.

A spokesperson for Mercy Fitzgerald said hospital administrators have been looking to update its EMS contracts with several fire departments and their corresponding municipalities for more than a year.

“Proposed changes included a modernized staffing model built around actual call volume, and an equitable cost- and profit-sharing arrangement. Two firehouses have agreed to amend their current contracts. However, we have been unable to reach an agreement with the remaining three,” the statement read.