Delaware case tests negative for coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control says a suspected case of coronavirus in Delaware came back negative for the virus. State health officials sent the case to the CDC last week after reviewing the unidentified resident’s symptoms and travel history.

“We continue to learn more about this new emerging virus every day. It is important to emphasize that this situation and the response are rapidly evolving,” said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “We continue to coordinate closely with the CDC, as well as with our local health care providers, to monitor for potential cases. We will continue to keep the public updated as new information becomes available.”

The patient was being held in isolation at an unidentified hospital out of an abundance of caution. Rattay said there was no widespread risk to hospital staff or other patients.

There are no other suspected cases of coronavirus currently being tested in Delaware.

Nationally, there have been 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Tests are pending on 82 possible cases from 36 states, according to the latest numbers posted by the CDC.

Rattay said the risk of coronavirus spreading to the general public in Delaware and in the U.S. remains low. Because the virus is spreading out of Wuhan, China, it is assumed that those people who have a respiratory illness, but no travel connections to China, don’t have coronavirus.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory on Jan. 31, advising citizens not to travel to China because of coronavirus. Some airlines, including British Airways, have cancelled service to and from China as a precaution.

While coronavirus is getting lots of attention, Rattay said the traditional flu virus is a bigger concern. The state has recorded nearly 3,000 flu cases, 527 of them just last week. That’s over 1,300 more total flu cases than this time last year.