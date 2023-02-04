Delaware actor finds success after clowning with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’

For your first Hollywood role, you can’t get much better for a scene partner than Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. That’s the experience Delaware’s Julian Manjerico got in his first film role opposite Hanks in “A Man Called Otto.”

After getting his start in small Delaware theater productions, the 25-year-old Newark native made his Hollywood debut in a small role as Beppo the Clown. In the movie, Beppo works in close collaboration with Otto Anderson, played by Hanks. Beppo upsets Anderson when the clown does a failed magic trick.

It’s a long way from one of his first acting roles as a turtle in kindergarten.

“They gave me a brown blanket and they told me to hibernate,” Manjerico recalled. “As I snored, a lot of kids started laughing. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’”

It’s a moment that serves as the foundation of his acting career. “That memory has always stuck with me, that’s my go-to when I first got the acting bug.”

With his parents’ full support, he was able to work with local performing organizations like the Delaware Children’s Theater, Wilmington Drama League, and All-State Theatre.

“All these communities, you know, were training me how to do things with performing,” he said.