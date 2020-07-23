Del. Shakespeare celebration, tailgate concert series and a big virtual music festival in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Now in our fourth month of social distancing, venues continue to slowly reopen around the Delaware Valley — with lots of public health protocols in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Yet for large-scale events, their distant future will be online.
Social hour
While an ice cream party sounds like a great idea in the middle of the summer, you can indulge in the sweet treat and more at the Parking Lot Social, a national event that heads to Philadelphia this week at the Navy Yards’ Marine Parade Grounds. Think of the seven-day, all-ages event as a socially-distanced tailgate mixed with a party, comedy show, concert and drive-in. Movie screenings include “Back to the Future II,” “The Fast and the Furious” and “Grease” with some separately ticketed midnight screenings. Car-a-oke, a silent disco DJ battle and more are part of the entertainment offerings through the weekend. A goodie bag that includes headphones, bingo cards and menus will be given out to paid attendees.
The Parking Lot Social Tour, Marine Parade Grounds S. Broad St. and Intrepid Ave.
Through July 26, various hours, $39-$59
Bard times
Delaware Shakespeare’s annual festival will go on — digitally. Billed as The (Mostly) Virtual Festival, the event celebrates all things Shakespeare and this year, that includes a Zoom wine and cheese party (the very definition of BYOB) and online programming including a director’s chat about the now-postponed production of “The Tempest,” a panel about the play’s themes of restorative justice and family days. The lone offline event, the Soliloquy Stroll on August 1, takes place at Rockwood Park with actors playing some of Shakespeare’s beloved characters. Tickets for the Stroll are very limited (as in, get them now) but there is also an online viewing option. Most of the festival will take place on Delaware Shakespeare’s Facebook page. The Mostly (Virtual) Festival runs through August 2, with some ticketed portions ranging from $15-$40.
Xponential music
WXPN’s Xponential Music Festival is heading to a computer screen near you this weekend — July 24-26. Like most large-scale events, the annual concert had to pivot online once the coronavirus put the kibosh on live music. This year, organizers have scheduled a mix of archived performances in an array of musical genres on Friday and Saturday, with a full slate of live performances on Sunday. Archival performances include local faves Low Cut Connie, Rhiannon Giddens, Bermuda Triangle feat. Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, the Blind Boys of Alabama and the Indigo Girls. On Sunday, the live lineup is Great Time, Nicole Atkins, Devon Gilfillian, The Districts, Michaela Anne, and Liz Phair. Performances start at 3 p.m. each day and the shows will be both online and on-air.
Louvre love
Can’t get to the reopened Louvre due to Europe’s travel ban? As disappointing as that is, there is a solution: an interactive online tour of the famed museum on Saturday, July 25. The 60-minute virtual tour starting at 11 a.m. led by a Louvre expert, will include information on the museum’s history as well as some of its most famous works like the Mona Lisa, the Winged Victory of Samothrace and the Venus de Milo. As Paris is off-limits to most Americans for the foreseeable future, you can at least enjoy the virtual experience, though pain au chocolat is unfortunately not included. A link will be sent to you 24 hours before the event, and if you can’t make it this Saturday, there are other date and time options. Tickets are $15.
Christmas in July
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. If you’re one of those people who could celebrate it year-round, the folks that brought you Tinsel are your kind of people. They are behind the pop-up Christmas in July outdoor space which promises themed holiday drinks, schmaltzy Christmas music, decorations and maybe even an ugly sweater or two. The pop-up is outside on 12th Street near where Tinsel is located during the holiday season. Finn McCool’s, and Luka Ma will provide food and beverage. The pop-up will observe all mandated COVID-19 protocols including social distancing, masks for patrons (except when seated) and staff, disposable menus and touchless payment. Reservations required via Fin McCool’s.
Tinsel, 116 S. 12th St., Philadelphia
Monday – Friday, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon – 10 p.m., through Labor Day
Some good folk
If you’re still leery about being around those outside your “quarantine pod” or you’re high-risk, staying home means you’re always seeking new entertainment options. Folk icon Joni Mitchell is 76 years old, but her massive influence on the genre has never waned. If you’re someone who’s been touched by her music, you may want to hear the audio performances from her 75th birthday celebration which is available on YouTube. Musical luminaries like fellow folk icons Kris Kristofferson and James Taylor, Diana Krall, Chaka Khan, Rufus Wainwright, and more pay homage to Mitchell at the birthday concert, which was taped at LA’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in 2018. The concert is also available on DVD and via music-streaming services.
Music for tailgaters
Live music performance has been a challenge since the coronavirus hit. But some venues are finding creative ways to make it happen, despite social distancing and fear that aerosolized particles are more transmissible when indoors. Wayne’s 118 North is behind the Tailgate Takeout series where patrons can hear live music outside. Local musicians including Kevin Hanson, Mark Singer (of Steal Your Peach), and The Samples are doing pop-up shows from the restaurant’s bay windows with staging especially created for the series. The series is complying with the county’s COVID-19 mandates and food and drinks will be available for takeout only. Concerts will also be streamed via Facebook.
Tailgate Takeout Series, 118 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, Pa.
Kevin Hanson, Friday, July 24, 6 p.m.,
Marc Singer, Saturday, July 25, 6 p.m.,
The Samples, Sunday, July 26, 6 p.m.
All concerts are free.
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 hiatus. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.