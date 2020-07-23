Now in our fourth month of social distancing, venues continue to slowly reopen around the Delaware Valley — with lots of public health protocols in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Yet for large-scale events, their distant future will be online.

Social hour

While an ice cream party sounds like a great idea in the middle of the summer, you can indulge in the sweet treat and more at the Parking Lot Social, a national event that heads to Philadelphia this week at the Navy Yards’ Marine Parade Grounds. Think of the seven-day, all-ages event as a socially-distanced tailgate mixed with a party, comedy show, concert and drive-in. Movie screenings include “Back to the Future II,” “The Fast and the Furious” and “Grease” with some separately ticketed midnight screenings. Car-a-oke, a silent disco DJ battle and more are part of the entertainment offerings through the weekend. A goodie bag that includes headphones, bingo cards and menus will be given out to paid attendees.

The Parking Lot Social Tour, Marine Parade Grounds S. Broad St. and Intrepid Ave.

Through July 26, various hours, $39-$59

Bard times

Delaware Shakespeare’s annual festival will go on — digitally. Billed as The (Mostly) Virtual Festival, the event celebrates all things Shakespeare and this year, that includes a Zoom wine and cheese party (the very definition of BYOB) and online programming including a director’s chat about the now-postponed production of “The Tempest,” a panel about the play’s themes of restorative justice and family days. The lone offline event, the Soliloquy Stroll on August 1, takes place at Rockwood Park with actors playing some of Shakespeare’s beloved characters. Tickets for the Stroll are very limited (as in, get them now) but there is also an online viewing option. Most of the festival will take place on Delaware Shakespeare’s Facebook page. The Mostly (Virtual) Festival runs through August 2, with some ticketed portions ranging from $15-$40.

Xponential music

WXPN’s Xponential Music Festival is heading to a computer screen near you this weekend — July 24-26. Like most large-scale events, the annual concert had to pivot online once the coronavirus put the kibosh on live music. This year, organizers have scheduled a mix of archived performances in an array of musical genres on Friday and Saturday, with a full slate of live performances on Sunday. Archival performances include local faves Low Cut Connie, Rhiannon Giddens, Bermuda Triangle feat. Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, the Blind Boys of Alabama and the Indigo Girls. On Sunday, the live lineup is Great Time, Nicole Atkins, Devon Gilfillian, The Districts, Michaela Anne, and Liz Phair. Performances start at 3 p.m. each day and the shows will be both online and on-air.

Louvre love

Can’t get to the reopened Louvre due to Europe’s travel ban? As disappointing as that is, there is a solution: an interactive online tour of the famed museum on Saturday, July 25. The 60-minute virtual tour starting at 11 a.m. led by a Louvre expert, will include information on the museum’s history as well as some of its most famous works like the Mona Lisa, the Winged Victory of Samothrace and the Venus de Milo. As Paris is off-limits to most Americans for the foreseeable future, you can at least enjoy the virtual experience, though pain au chocolat is unfortunately not included. A link will be sent to you 24 hours before the event, and if you can’t make it this Saturday, there are other date and time options. Tickets are $15.