Delaware will start offering coronavirus vaccinations to older adults on Friday. However, because there aren’t enough doses to inoculate everyone eligible, people must register online to get an appointment, officials announced Tuesday.

People ages 65 and up are part of Phase 1B of Delaware’s rollout, which also includes frontline essential workers such as fire, police, correctional officers, teachers and education staff, child care providers, postal workers, food manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, and grocery store workers.

Efforts are still underway to vaccinate those in Phase 1A — health care workers and nursing home residents and staff — who have not yet been vaccinated.

To date, the state has given out 46,141 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but each recipient must get two doses.

But with limited doses available under the distribution plan overseen by the federal government, “officials strongly caution that it could take weeks or months for all 200,000 Phase 1B-eligible individuals to be vaccinated,’’ Gov. John Carney’s office said Tuesday, hours after he took a virtual oath of office for his second four-year term.

For older adults, registration and requests for appointments begin Wednesday for mass vaccination events and other options to get the shots.

Five of the appointment-only events for people over 65 will be held from Friday through Sunday. Others in Phase 1A can also get vaccinated there.

The Delaware City Division of Motor Vehicles will have vaccination events Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Georgetown DMV will have events Saturday and Sunday. Anyone who shows up without an appointment should not expect to be vaccinated, Carney’s office said.

Residents age 65 and up can register at de.gov/covidvaccine starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

To help explain the rollout and the current situation with COVID-19, Gov. Carney and public health director Dr. Karyl Rattay will hold a virtual community meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Residents can submit questions to townhall@delaware.gov. The session will be streamed on Facebook and via livestream.

Despite the dearth of doses, Carney said his administration’s “goal is to get as many Delawareans vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible. That’s how we’ll beat this virus, get back to normal, and rebuild. The reality is that will take some time and some patience, so in the meantime, let’s do what works. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Avoid gatherings. Stay vigilant.”