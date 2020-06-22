Del. coronavirus recovery: Teens, young adults should get tested once a month

Teens, young adults should get tested once a month

Young people living together this summer should get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month, according to new guidance from the state Division of Public Health.

“The risk of COVID-19 spread among other young people, of different households, living in group settings without social distancing or wearing face coverings is real, and we will have no way of tracing all of the individuals they may have exposed because they likely don’t know everyone’s names,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Just because we are reopening, does not mean the virus is gone. It does not mean the risk is gone. It does not mean things are back to normal.”

The warning comes after three teens who stayed at a rented house in Dewey Beach tested positive for the virus. More than a dozen teens were staying there at the time. The health department says that while the teens were there, they attended large parties in nearby Rehoboth that may have exposed more than 100 partygoers to the virus.

“This incident underscores the importance of wearing face coverings and social distancing,” said DPH Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong. “It’s critically important for people to remember — the more interactions people have with each other, especially when not social distancing and wearing a face covering, the higher the risk of infection.”

Rattay says anyone who starts experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, should get tested immediately.