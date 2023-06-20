Spot dangerous debris while driving? Here’s what to do

A day after the deadly collapse on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia, another fatal incident occurred at the opposite end of the highway near South Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania State Police say 33-year-old Cara Panichelli was killed on June 12 after a “large piece of metal debris” pierced her windshield and struck her while she was driving near Columbus Boulevard, according to WHYY News partner 6abc.

While deadly accidents involving road debris are not unheard of, it is more common for people to encounter objects that require them to swerve out of the way.

Here’s what you should do if that happens:

On highways

If you’re driving on a state highway such as I-95 or I-76, you have a couple of options.

Drivers are encouraged to call PennDOT at 1-800-FIX-ROAD to report debris. They can also go online and fill out a form on the PennDOT Customer Care site. It’ll ask you what needs to be removed — i.e. debris, rocks, or an abandoned vehicle — and where the object is located, including whether it’s in the roadway or on the side of the road, as well as the nearest cross street, intersection, or mile marker.