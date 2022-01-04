David McCormick has resigned as CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates said Monday, as McCormick moves closer to declaring his candidacy for U.S. Senate in his native Pennsylvania.

McCormick has yet to officially declare his candidacy, although he has aired at least two TV commercials across Pennsylvania, bought a house in Pittsburgh and held closed-door meetings with party brass and donors.

The company’s brass said on its website that McCormick “made the decision to leave Bridgewater Associates in order to consider running for the open Senate seat in his home state of Pennsylvania.”