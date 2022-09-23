A Philadelphia tradition is moving to Pennsauken, New Jersey for 2023.

For the first time in its 84-year history, the annual Dad Vail Regatta will be held at Cooper River Park on May 12-13.

Moving the storied event to the Cooper was discussed for several years, according to Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash, who serves as the liaison to the county Parks Department.

“We have a very close relationship with PHL sports [and] we have a working relationship with Philadelphia crew venues and their organizing committee,” he said.

The competition is moving to Camden County, due to the long-delayed dredging of the Schuylkill River that restarted in July. The Philadelphia District Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Philadelphia terminated their contract with Bridgeport, N.J.-based Atlantic Subsea last year. The company halted work in late 2020 because it encountered telephone poles, big trees, and other unusually large objects in the river.

Dad Vail Regatta Organizing Committee President Jim Hanna said in a news release that the unanimous decision to move the race from the Schuylkill River National Racecourse to the Cooper River – approximately five miles away – ensures a “successful production of the Regatta.”