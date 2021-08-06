The project — funded by $4.5 million in donations raised by the Schuylkill Navy — started in June 2020, and Atlantic Subsea initially had until Dec. 13 to complete the project. But the company halted all work associated with dredging on Nov. 9 because it encountered unusually large objects in the river — telephone poles, big trees, and railroad ties — that were not originally specified in the contract.

“Atlantic Subsea Inc. failed to make sufficient progress against their agreed-upon scope of work despite being given the entirety of the contract period (and then some) to do so,” Mueller said.

A publicist from the Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District confirmed by email that Atlantic Subsea’s contract had been terminated in February due to a “lack of performance.” The contractor had completed less than 5% of the project by Nov. 9.

In the email, the Army Corps representative said that the importance of the project to the city and the Schuylkill Navy was understood, and that while an updated timeline for the dredging was not available, the organization remains committed to resuming the project as soon as possible.

Mueller, however, said she is not convinced that this dredging project was any more difficult to accomplish than the ones done in the past. The river’s conditions are deteriorating each day the project is stalled, she said.

“Conditions for safe and fair recreational use for both rowers and paddlers have been compromised for several years, hence the city’s and Schuylkill Navy’s urgency for this project,” Mueller said.