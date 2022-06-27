Crozer’s parent company to receive $450K from financially distressed school district

The Chester Upland School District (CUSD) intervened in the case as the taxing authority that would be affected by any change in the appeals.

Prospect was eventually successful in reducing the value of several of the parcels, so it sought to recoup the money.

The court found that CUSD owed Prospect north of $700,000.

They filed similar petitions for relief with the court on the basis of the fact that they are both under receivership due to being financially distressed. Because of their money issues, the city and school district argued that any payments made to Prospect should be delayed.

CUSD even pushed for a 10-year repayment plan.

In October 2019, Delco Court of Common Pleas Judge John Braxton found that the city owed Prospect approximately $340,000. The city was ordered to pay roughly $115,000 in each of the following years towards that amount.

Chester ended up not making any payments. However, in May 2021, Prospect filed a petition to get the courts to compel the city to pay. Since then, the legal battle has found its way to court once more.

Michael Doweary is the state-appointed receiver whose job it is to save Chester’s finances as it faces the possibility of bankruptcy. Vijay Kapoor is Doweary’s chief of staff, and he said the receiver is “desperately” trying to prevent bankruptcy while providing vital services to city residents.

He added that getting “hauled” into court is not helpful to their mission.

“We understand that Prospect believes that it’s entitled to this amount of money. But from the perspective of the receiver, it’s not coming at a very good time and it makes his job just that much more difficult,” Kapoor said.

WHYY News reached out to Kevin Spiegel, Crozer’s chief executive officer, for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The city took the position that Prospect also owed it $195,000 for property taxes on a different property.

As Delco officials unveiled legislation on June 16 regulating for-profit hospitals in Pennsylvania at the county courthouse in Media, at the same time – and in that same building – Prospect reached a $450,000 settlement with the school district.

“What the receiver agreed to do on the city’s behalf was to make a payment of about $34,000 within 60 days to Prospect,” Kapoor said.

The next payment is not due until November. The city and Prospect will likely be back in court once again.

As if the city didn’t already have enough on its plate, Crozer Health has been having conversations with the city’s fire commissioner regarding the payment for paramedic services.