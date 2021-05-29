The flu season ended May 22 in Pennsylvania and acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam declared it one of the mildest in state history, with less than 4,000 cases.

“The low flu activity, in part, is a testament to effective COVID-19 mitigation efforts that also prevent the flu, since the two infectious diseases spread the same way,” said Beam. “In addition, a record number of individuals got their flu vaccine this season.”