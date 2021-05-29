Atlantic City and Ocean City, New Jersey were among the towns holding ceremonies to mark the unofficial start of the summer season. Both business owners and tourists are happy that mask mandates have been eased.

Members of the business community donned suits and dresses to take their annual plunge into the chilly Atlantic Ocean in Ocean city as a signal that the tourism season is underway.

Mayor Jay Gillian says Ocean City is open for business and they are doing their best to welcome back the tourists, many of whom took 2020 off because of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“It’s been a great learning experience, it’s made all the businesses think about how to be healthy. I’m proud of everybody but I’m glad to be back to as normal as we can.”