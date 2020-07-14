Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, jury trials have not been taking place for both criminal and civil actions. As you might imagine, there are numerous health concerns that shut down the courts and may keep them closed for a while.

Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn recently spoke with a local attorney about what this means for the legal system and how these proceedings could resume.

Joe Oxman practices law in Pennsylvania. He’s a member of the National and Philadelphia Police Accountability Projects and a member of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association.

She asked him: no jury trials, no what?

___

Well, that means absolutely no trials in the city of Philadelphia. The Court of Common Pleas has suspended all criminal and civil trials until the end of September as far as the federal courts are concerned. The Eastern District has also suspended all trials indefinitely.

This is an unprecedented, frustrating situation, right?

Absolutely. As far as the criminal justice system is concerned, the real issue for criminal defendants right now is whether or not their Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial is going to be violated. Obviously, the courts have had a reason to suspend trials because of the COVID-19 outbreak. But at a certain point, this is going to be an issue, especially regarding criminal defendants who were unable to make bail and are still being incarcerated pretrial.

What would have to happen in a courtroom to get things moving?

There are three main issues. First, before trial begins, there has to be a jury pool that comes in groups of 50 to 100 people a day in each court building. And the question is, is there going to be a place in the building for all of them to safely assemble? The next issue is after a juror is presumably picked for a trial. Will they be able to socially distance in a courtroom during a trial? I know that there have been some courts in other states that have been sort of testing the waters by having jurors spread out throughout the entire courtroom in the gallery section. The state of Oregon is experimenting with using plexiglass booths to separate the jurors from the attorneys, the witnesses and the judges. That’s still up in the air in terms of how that might look here in the state of Pennsylvania. And thirdly, if potential jurors feel that because of their age or medical condition, that they are more at risk for contracting COVID-19. Will the courts dismiss them from the jury pool? And you may have a jury pool that’s not reflective of the community.