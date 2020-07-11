COVID-19 heroes must jump through hoops for workers’ comp

Lauded for their service and hailed as everyday heroes, essential workers who get the coronavirus on the job have no guarantee in most states they’ll qualify for workers’ compensation to cover lost wages and medical care.

Fewer than one-third of the states have enacted policies that shift the burden of proof for coverage of job-related COVID-19 so workers like first responders and nurses don’t have to show they got sick by reporting for a risky assignment.

Debate over workers’ comp in the states is part of a much larger national discussion about liability for virus exposure, with Republicans in Congress seeking a broad shield for businesses in the next coronavirus relief bill.

And for most employees going back to job sites as the economy reopens, there’s even less protection than for essential workers. In nearly all states, they have to prove they got the virus on the job to qualify for workers’ comp.

Nurse Dori Harrington of Manchester, Connecticut, said she got COVID-19 caring for infected patients at a nursing home, with limited protective gear. Harrington was severely ill and missed five weeks of work, yet her workers’ comp claim was initially denied on grounds that her disease was “not distinctively associated with, nor peculiar” to her job.

“It’s great to be appreciated, but we need to be taken care of, too,” said Harrington, who eventually won her claim with union help. “Nobody should have to fight to be taken care of when they were simply doing their job taking care of other people. It’s obnoxious to me.”

Workers’ compensation is not health insurance, or an unemployment benefit. The $56 billion, state-level insurance system is one of the nation’s oldest forms of a social contract. In exchange for coverage, workers give up the right to sue their employers for job-related harms. Employers pay premiums to support the system. Complex rules differ from state to state.

Dealing with job-related injuries is fairly straightforward, but diseases have always been trickier for workers’ comp, and COVID-19 seems to be in a class of its own.

“You don’t know per se where you inhaled that breath whereby you became infected,” said Bill Smith, president of the Workers’ Injury Law & Advocacy Group, or WILG, a professional association of lawyers representing workers.

You can still reach a logical conclusion, says University of Wyoming labor law professor Michael Duff.