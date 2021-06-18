Derek Green’s push to mandate funding for the Housing Trust Fund in all future budgets passed City Council unanimously Thursday.

If approved by the mayor, it will then be put on the November general election ballot for voters to decide whether or not they want mandated funding for the housing trust.

If voters say yes, it won’t go into effect until fiscal year 2023.

Green’s bill would earmark 0.5% of the total general fund dollars, which is estimated to start at $26 million in the first year. There’s a caveat that if there is a recession or any other economic disruption — like the pandemic — the city’s finance director will be allowed to make an exception and allow Council to redirect the funds for other purposes.

In 2018, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration promised to provide the fund $20 million per year as part of a five-year-plan that would give the fund $100 million in total. But the administration did not provide that funding in last year’s budget proposal after the pandemic caused a massive shortfall — $749 million. City Council fought to restore that funding last year.