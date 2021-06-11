Philly Council passes tougher Airbnb regulations

Philadelphia City Council passed new legislation aimed at toughening regulations and improving transparency around short-term rentals, like those found on services like Airbnb or Vrbo.

The measure, introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla, was modeled off similar legislation in Boston and New York City. It creates a new type of licensing system and imposes other regulations designed to treat short-term rentals more like traditional businesses.

Philadelphia, like other cities, has seen a proliferation of short-term rental operations, both from owner-occupants and professionalized operators who oversee networks of units. Squilla introduced legislation back in February after a spate of nuisance complaints over rentals in his district, from chronic partying to violence. But complex ownership schemes sometimes made it difficult for neighbors to find or hold operators accountable –– something the recently passed legislation aims to change.

“We believe by doing this we will have more control over the bad operators,” Squilla said in February. “We want to make sure they’re not negatively impacting the communities they’re in.”

While Philadelphia legalized and imposed tax collections on short-term rentals back in 2015, the prior law only required individuals that rented units for more than 90 days a year to obtain a permit. The new legislation, instead, creates a specialized “limited lodging operators” license that both owner-operators and off-site managers would have to obtain at a cost of $150.

To obtain the specialized license, operators would further be required to pay for a conventional city business license, meet any related zoning requirements, clear code violations, obtain lead paint certifications, and disclose underlying investors and ownership structures, among other stipulations. Scofflaws could face a maximum daily fine of $1,000.

Another component aims to drive out third-party short-term rentals listed independently on free or unregulated services, like Craigslist. All short-term rental operators would be required to use registered “booking agents” –– services like Airbnb itself –– who would in turn have to be licensed by the city.