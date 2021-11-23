Coroner says prisoner at SCI Camp Hill died by suicide

This story originally appeared on WITF.

A 24-year-old man imprisoned at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill died by suicide over the weekend, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall.

Ulysses Edward Denman was found unresponsive Saturday morning, said prison spokeswoman Tonya Heist. Corrections officers and emergency workers from Lower Allen EMS were unable to revive him using CPR and a defibrillator.

Denman was serving a sentence for a third degree murder charge after pleading “guilty but mentally ill” to shooting his father in his sleep in 2019.

The prison has notified Pennsylvania State Police to conduct an investigation into Denman’s death, Heist said.