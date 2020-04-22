Coronavirus update: Residents without symptoms can get tested in Bergen, Monmouth
New Jersey residents no longer need to show signs of a respiratory illness to get tested at the state’s two main drive-thru testing sites, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
“Effective today, and until further notice, COVID-19 testing at Bergen and Monmouth sites will now conduct testing on any New Jersey resident, regardless of symptom status,” read an update on the MCPO’s website. “There is no longer a requirement that persons must be symptomatic prior to testing.”
The state and FEMA, which operate the two sites at Bergen Community College and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Monmouth County, had only been testing people with symptoms of COVID-19.
But the testing centers were seeing a dip in demand in recent days, a stark difference from previous weeks when the sites would hit capacity in a matter of minutes.
Gov. Phil Murphy gave no indication of the policy change Tuesday when asked whether the testing criteria at the Paramus and Holmdel sites were too strict.
“We are assessing the entirety of the testing regime right now,” said Murphy, who has stressed the need for widespread testing before lifting the state’s stay-at-home order.
Murphy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
South Jersey economy could take $5 billion hit
The coronavirus could inflict upwards of $5 billion in economic pain on South Jersey this year — that’s far larger than the damage done by Superstorm Sandy or the Great Recession.
That’s according to researchers at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, who said their model depends on how long Murphy’s stay-at-home order extends into the summer and how much economic output is lost even after a return to “normalcy.”
South Jersey’s economy is especially susceptible given its outsized reliance on revenues from tourism, hospitality and real estate, all of which have been among the hardest hit industries in recent weeks. Atlantic City’s nine casinos, which employ some 26,000 people, have been closed since March 16.
“The regional economy’s reliance upon the leisure and hospitality sector again looms large,” Stockton economist Oliver Cooke wrote. “We play and vacation together. And, personal, intimate, high-quality service (whether provided at a poker or restaurant table) arguably lies at the heart of the hospitality business.”
The region’s economy had been coming off its strongest year since 1984, the year Trump Plaza opened in Atlantic City, Cooke said. Total employment there had grown by more than 3% in 2019, or about three times statewide growth.