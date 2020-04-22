Coronavirus update: Residents without symptoms can get tested in Bergen, Monmouth

“Effective today, and until further notice, COVID-19 testing at Bergen and Monmouth sites will now conduct testing on any New Jersey resident, regardless of symptom status,” read an update on the MCPO’s website. “There is no longer a requirement that persons must be symptomatic prior to testing.”

The state and FEMA, which operate the two sites at Bergen Community College and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Monmouth County, had only been testing people with symptoms of COVID-19.

But the testing centers were seeing a dip in demand in recent days, a stark difference from previous weeks when the sites would hit capacity in a matter of minutes.

Gov. Phil Murphy gave no indication of the policy change Tuesday when asked whether the testing criteria at the Paramus and Holmdel sites were too strict.

“We are assessing the entirety of the testing regime right now,” said Murphy, who has stressed the need for widespread testing before lifting the state’s stay-at-home order.

Murphy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.