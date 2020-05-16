More remdesivir sent to Pa. hospitals

More than 9,000 doses of the experimental drug remdesivir are being distributed to hospitals across Pennsylvania to treat COVID-19 infections.

On Friday, the state Department of Health distributed 1,548 doses of the drug to 21 hospitals; that followed an initial distribution of 1,200 doses on Tuesday.

Another 6,390 doses are scheduled for distribution on Monday. The hospitals that receive the drug were selected by the number and severity of the conditions of their COVID-19 patients.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the safety and effectiveness of remdesivir are not entirely known. “However, it was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people, which is why the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the medication for treatment,” she said.

Fishing charters, watercraft rentals will resume in N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday that fishing charters, charter boat services, and watercraft rentals will resume at 6 a.m. Sunday.

“We will require specific social distancing and sanitation measures to be followed,” Murphy said.

Among those measures are:

Having online and telephone payment systems, to reduce person-to-person contact.

Observing social distancing must be observed.

Maintaining sanitation.

Preserving passenger and customer logs, for contact tracing purposes.

“Even with social distancing, we are confident that everyone can have a safe and comfortable summer,” Murphy said.

On Thursday, Murphy declared New Jersey’s beaches and lakefronts “open” for Memorial Day weekend, although visitors will have to abide by a lengthy list of restrictions. While municipalities will have to follow state restrictions, general beach and boardwalk operations are at local discretion.