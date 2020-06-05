Coronavirus update: NJ Motor Vehicle Commission to restart in-person service

Motor Vehicle Commission to restart in-person service

The Motor Vehicle Commission will restart in-person customer service on Monday, June 15. Road tests and the issuing of new licenses and permits will begin on the tentative date of June 29. However, an online registration system will open on June 15 for residents to sign up for future road test time slots.

Some of the motor vehicle agencies will be designated as licensing centers, and will process all license and ID transactions. Other agencies will be designated as vehicle centers and will process vehicle, title, and license plate transactions. License plates can be dropped off at those sites in a designated area.

Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton encouraged drivers to continue to access resources online. “The more people who use online transactions, the fewer people who will come in,” she said.

Fulton announced that the Motor Vehicle Commission has opened 11 new road testing sites and hired more safety specialists to moderate tests. She anticipates processing an additional 10,800 tests each week, tripling their pre-shutdown capacity. For those who had their road test canceled during the shutdown, the commission will contact to reschedule.

During the shutdown, the Motor Vehicle Commission pivoted to online processes to extend license and ID expiration dates, assist more than 60,000 motorists with suspended licenses, and validate some 500 permits.

Car inspections are done by a third-party vendor and details have not yet been announced on restarting.