Coronavirus update: N.J. now has second-most cases nationwide

The steps Murphy was referring to are the stay-at-home order issued Saturday and the mandated closure of nonessential businesses.

The governor urged residents to abide by those restrictions, even as a doctor with the state Department of Health said their effect wouldn’t be known for at least another week.

“We’re seeing people now in the numbers who were infected roughly 10 days ago,” said Edward Lifshitz, medical director of the department’s communicable disease service. “We’re really too early to know what we can expect to see with the response we’ve already taken.”

State to cancel standardized tests

Murphy also said Monday the state had applied for a federal waiver to cancel all student standardized testing scheduled for April. Officials “fully expect” the waiver to be granted, he said.

“With students at home and not in their regular classrooms, it is simply not feasible for us to be able to move forward with testing in any meaningful way,” he said. “This decision will not impact the graduation requirements of any student.”

Murphy did not, however, go so far as to close schools for the remainder of the academic year, instead saying that they remain shuttered “until further notice.”

‘Terroristic threats’ at N.J. Wegmans

A day after the state attorney general promised a crackdown on those who violate the state’s social distancing mandates, Murphy highlighted charges brought against a customer at a Wegmans in Manalapan for intentionally coughing on an employee.

The man allegedly coughed on the worker during a dispute, after which he told her he had coronavirus, Murphy said. Police issued the man a summons for terroristic threats, harassment and obstruction.

“We are up and down this state and we will not take any noncompliant behavior, never mind egregious behavior like this,” Murphy said.

Separately, police on Saturday broke up a house party in Penns Grove where more than 30 people had gathered, NJ.com reported. Officers charged the host, a man in his 30s, with a disorderly persons offense.

Gun store closures violate constitutional rights, lawsuit says

Gun right advocates are suing Murphy and the State Police superintendent over their decision to deem gun shops “nonessential” and close them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint revolves around a Somerset County man named Robert Kashinsky, who “became concerned about his ability to protect himself and his wife in the event that … emergency services were unavailable or were not reliably available.”

According to the suit, Kashinsky visited a gun shop on March 21 and intended to come back a few days later to buy either a rifle or shotgun.

But later that day, Murphy issued an executive order to close all nonessential retail stores. The mandate was part of strict new rules to enforce social distancing and avoid overwhelming the state’s health care system.

Stores selling guns and ammunition were not exempted, and the online system used to process background checks for gun dealers was disabled.

Kashinsky is joined in the lawsuit by Legend Firearms, a Middlesex County gun shop, and the New Jersey Second Amendment Society.

They said in the complaint that they “do not mean to minimize the severity or urgency of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“However, this emergency (like any other emergency) has its constitutional limits,” they said. “It would not justify a prior restraint on speech, nor a suspension of the right to vote. Just the same, it does not justify a ban on obtaining guns and ammunition.”

Asked about the decision to close gun shops at his Monday news conference, Murphy said he was “comfortable where we landed” on which business to deem essential.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal declined to comment on the lawsuit, but he said the governor’s executive order is consistent with those issued in other states.

“None of those contain an exemption for firearm stores,” he said. “And nor does the federal guidance from Homeland Security contain that type of exemption when it comes to essential facilities and nonessential facilities.”