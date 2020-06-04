Coronavirus update: N.J. Assembly approves $5 billion borrowing plan

Assembly approves $5 billion borrowing plan

The New Jersey Assembly approved a plan Thursday that will allow Gov. Phil Murphy to borrow $5 billion or more to prop up the state’s finances, which have been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers voted, 51-28, along party lines in favor of the New Jersey COVID-19 Emergency Bond Act during a remote session.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” said Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, a Democrat from Essex County who sponsored the bill. “The historic nature of the current pandemic has led to this unprecedented last resort due to the current fiscal crisis.”

Within minutes, Republican lawmakers vowed to challenge the borrowing plan in court, even though it has not been approved by the state Senate or signed into law by Murphy.

They said the measure would lead to future tax hikes to pay off the debt. Plus, they said, it’s not allowed under the state Constitution to borrow so much money without voter approval.

“This bill kicks an ever-growing can down the road,” said Assemblyman John DiMaio, a Warren County Republican. “It is, quite frankly, an unconstitutional act.”

Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat from Gloucester County, has been lukewarm on Murphy’s borrowing proposal and has yet to post it for a vote in the upper house.

The state reported a $3.5 billion decline in revenue collections in April and expects to be a combined $10 billion in the red by next summer. Murphy has said the borrowing is necessary to avoid deep cuts to essential services, tax increases, or both.